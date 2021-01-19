KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Eight charitable groups across Carlow and Kilkenny benefit from Aldi donations
Cheques for €500 have been presented to each of the organisations
Eight local charities have been given €500 cheques by staff at Aldi.
The workers at local branches of the supermarket chain have raised the funds for their Community Grants Programme
In Carlow, the donations were handed out to Éist Cancer Support Centre Carlow, Bagenalstown Scout Group and Forward Steps Resource Centre.
In Kilkenny, grants were presented to Graignamanagh Elderly Association Limited, Larc Childcare, Amber Women’s Refuge, Bunscoil McAuley Rice and Waterford Women’s Centre.