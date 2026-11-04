Derek Reilly – founder of Nevo.ie (Ireland’s only dedicated electric vehicle platform) about recent EV car sales figures + the Nevo expo happening in the RDS this weekend. Electric cars now cost more to refuel at filling stations and public charging points than petrol or diesel cars after a second steep price hike from the ESB, the country’s largest charging provider.

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An average electric vehicle (EV) now costs between €7 and €12 more to fully charge after the latest tariff jumps of 15pc to 18pc, which follow separate price hikes in July. From the beginning of 2025 until November this year, 59,352 new electric cars have been registered in Ireland, a figure that tops petrol, diesel or hybrid models.