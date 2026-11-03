Emeralds continued their Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie Championship campaign with a 3-9 to 0-12 victory over Mount Leinster Rangers, setting up a semi-final meeting with Westmeath champions Clonkill.

It was a meeting of the Kilkenny and Carlow champions, with Emeralds proving too strong on the day to book their place in the last four.

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There was an interesting subplot on the sideline, with former Kilkenny camogie manager Ann Downey taking charge of Mount Leinster Rangers and coming up against several players she knows very well from her time involved in the county game.

Ann Dalton was named Player of the Match after playing her part in Emeralds’ victory. Speaking afterwards, she paid tribute to the support the club receives from its supporters, while already turning her attention to the next challenge.

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“To be fair to Emeralds as a club they always show massive support. It doesn’t matter if it’s a knockout game or challenge match, you will always have people on the line to cheer you on. There is no fear of the fans coming to support us.

“One game at a time, it’s knockout season now. We will go 60 minutes again next weekend and hopefully it will go our way.”

Emeralds will now face Westmeath senior champions Clonkill in the Leinster semi-final next Saturday, November 7th, in Urlingford. Throw-in is at 2pm, with a place in the provincial final up for grabs.