Gardai are still at the scene of a road crash on the old Carlow Kilkenny Road.

It happened just before 5pm on the Paulstown side of Hennessy’s Garden Centre & two cars are involved.

One lane’s still blocked there and is expected to remain so until 6:15pm so motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Ambulance & fire crew are at the scene but it’s not yet known the extent of injuries.