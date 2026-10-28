Employment, enterprise and innovation are all earmarked for support under Government’s new investment initiative.

‘Our Rural Future‘ has been launched by Minister Dara Calleary, setting out 34 commitments to strengthen rural Ireland between now and 2031.

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The plan aims to boost rural businesses and jobs, improve essential services, transport and digital connectivity, and tackle isolation in rural communities.

An accompanying action plan will guide delivery, with further measures to be developed over the coming years.

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Our Martin Quilty’s been out asking people on local streets if they think there’s a future for rural Ireland – hear that here;

Minister Calleary had more details on The KCLR Daily – hear his conversation with our Brian Redmond here;

Funded under the News Reporting Scheme by Coimisiún na Meán.