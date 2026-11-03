As KCLR has reported on extensively since the news broke back in June, Net Zero Energy Ireland wishes to develop a 600 MegaWatt Long Duration Energy Storage plant at the Rathrush Green Energy Park, just outside the village of Rathoe in County Carlow. The plant is projected to displace 180 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide by generating green hydrogen from surplus renewable energy which the company believes will further Ireland’s ambition to achieve energy independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it appears that the majority of residents in Rathoe, which has an official population of 296, are against the proposal and last night in Rathoe Hall, it was a case of standing room only as members of the local community again voiced their opposition to the project. Following the meeting, KCLR’s Dermot Keyes spoke to Doctor David Allen, who chairs the Rathoe Community Group.