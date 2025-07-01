Kilkenny have received a major boost ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary with manager Derek Lyng confirming that star forward Eoin Cody is back in full training and available for selection.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks ace had been sidelined since lighting up the Leinster Championship with 1-13 against Antrim in April, missing Kilkenny’s Leinster final victory over Galway.

“Eoin has been training away,” said Lyng. “He’s back and available for selection.”

However, Lyng also confirmed two significant injury setbacks for his panel. Rising star Harry Shine will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury last week.

“Unfortunately, we have lost Harry Shine to an ACL,” Lyng said. “He’s put in a huge amount of effort and work this year. There’s a long road ahead, and we’ll support him every step of the way—making sure he comes back in the best shape possible.”

Meanwhile, Marty Murphy has been ruled out with a hamstring problem that will keep him sidelined for the coming weeks.

Kilkenny’s clash with Tipperary throws in on Sunday at Croke Park, with full live coverage on KCLR thanks to Laharts Garage on the Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

And for more insight ahead of the semi-final, KCLR’s new Hurling Podcast episode is out now. It features Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng, Tipperary selector Declan Laffan, Walter Walsh himself, plus analysis from Aidan “Taggy” Fogarty and Westmeath boss Joe Fortune.