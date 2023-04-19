Episode 3: Lawns, Daffodils and Shamrocks!

On this episode Paul spoke with Dave and Jules Hardy from Esker Farm Bulbs on what they do at the farm. They also chat all things daffodils – how to care, best time to plant it, its different uses and much more!

In the regular feature, Paul’s Plant of the Week was the Cowslips -Primula Veris.

Paul visited Belfast with Diarmuid Gavin. They chat about working together, tv shows, podcast and the book called ‘Gardening Together’.

Finally, Our “How To” featured focused on lawn care with Eamon Wall of The Arboretum.

