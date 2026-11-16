Locally based MEP Kathleen Funchion has arranged for members of the Left group to hold three study days here this week.

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Kathleen Funchion SF MEP talked to the KCLR Daily about how she and fellow Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan will host their European colleagues from The Left Group in Kilkenny, for their think-in/study days. The 3-day event will take place at the Ormonde Hotel this week from 17th-19th. Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will address the group tomorrow.

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This will be followed by a short media doorstep at 9:45am. She will be joined by MEPs Kathleen Funchion and Lynn Boylan, as well as The Left Group Co-Chairs Manon Aubry and Martin Schirdewan. Michelle O’Neill – First Minister in the North is due to attend the event on Wednesday