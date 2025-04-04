A public meeting will take place this evening from 6.30pm until 9.30 pm at The Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow

The event will feature music and poetry, and it is being organised by the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign. Mick Wallace and Clare Daly will also be among the speakers.

Mr. Wallace told The KCLR Daily that 20 thousand children have died that they know of and he feels the Western media isn’t even blinking an eye. He said bodies that are recovered are only counted as deaths and yet more remain under rubble.