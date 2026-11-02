Evergreen Football Club has paid a special tribute to one of its most dedicated servants, announcing that its grounds on the Kells Road will be renamed in honour of Mick Hennessy.

The announcement was made at an event celebrating the Kilkenny club’s 80th anniversary at Langtons Hotel on Friday night, with the proposal receiving a prolonged standing ovation from the large gathering of current and former players, managers and club officials.

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Evergreen Park, home to more than 1,200 playing members and over 200 coaches and trainers, will become Mick Hennessy Park in recognition of his contribution to the club over more than four decades.

Club president Peter Henebry made the announcement, paying tribute to Hennessy’s dedication and the role he has played in the development of Evergreen, both on and off the pitch.

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Henebry described Hennessy’s contribution across all aspects of the club as incomparable, pointing to the growth in membership and facilities over the years.

He attributed much of that progress to the club’s philosophy of “never stand still”.

“We are doing this as a gesture of our love and appreciation of your work and devotion to the club for the last four decades, and counting,” Henebry said.

Speaking after the announcement, Hennessy admitted he was bowled over by the honour. He said the recognition was particularly special because tributes of this nature are often reserved for people after they have passed away.

The renaming of the grounds represents a lasting recognition of Hennessy’s commitment to Evergreen and the generations of players and members who have benefited from his work.

As the club celebrates 80 years at the heart of football in Kilkenny, the decision ensures that one of its most dedicated figures will have a permanent place in its history.