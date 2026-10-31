Kilkenny’s Evergreen Football Club paid a unique tribute to a long -standing club stalwart at an event to mark the clubs 80th birthday in Langtons Hotel last night (Friday)

The Club grounds on the Kells Road outside Kilkenny City and home to over 1,200 playing members and over 200 coaches and trainers, are to be renamed from Evergreen Park to Mick Hennessy Park. The unique honour is to recognise the contribution of Mick Hennessy a club official who has given over 40 years service to the city soccer side.

The announcement, which was made by Club President Peter Henebry, was greeted with a prolonged standing ovation from the large attendance drawn from current and past players, managers and club officials.

Speaking at the event Mick Hennessey said he was bowled over by the honour saying that it was uniquely special as usually such tributes are paid to people once they have passed away.

In his tribute Peter Henebry said that Mick Hennessy’s contribution to all aspects of the Club was incomparable and said that the exponential growth in club numbers and facilities was due to the mantra of “never stand still”

“We are doing this as a gesture of our love and appreciation of your work and devotion to the Club for the last four decades, and counting,” he said.

Evergreen FC last night renamed their club grounds to Mick Hennessy Park and the man himself was at festivities at Langton’s … https://t.co/jlNk8YO57U — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) October 31, 2026

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