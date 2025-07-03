Kilkenny’s senior camogie team head to Croke Park on Sunday aiming to take one step further than last year as they face Tipperary in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm, opening a double-header against Tipp at headquarters, with the men’s hurling semi-final following at 4pm. But the focus for Tommy Shefflin’s side is firmly on putting last year’s quarter-final defeat to Dublin behind them and securing a coveted semi-final spot.

A win on Sunday would also deliver a massive bonus—home advantage in UPMC Nowlan Park against either Cork or Galway in the semi-finals.

Kilkenny’s Kelly Ann Doyle, speaking to Rachel Sheehan on KCLR ahead of the game, said competition for places has kept the squad sharp and made them harder to predict:

“I suppose it’s been a mixed bag for ourselves, but look, we’re really looking forward to the weekend. It’s a big challenge ahead for us. From outside looking in, there’s been a lot of changes to the team, but it just goes to show the competitiveness that’s in Kilkenny this year. Everyone’s fighting for a jersey, and we’re trying out new things as we go along, and it kind of makes us unpredictable as well, which is a good thing to have in your back pocket.”

Doyle also pushed back on talk of the team being “in transition,” highlighting the experience still in the panel:

“So, everyone’s kind of throwing that at us this year that we’re in transition, but when you go and you look at it, there’s girls there who have two or three All-Irelands, and several girls on the panel have been involved in those big days. So, it’s great to have that mix of youth as well, like they definitely keep us on our toes, and I think at the minute we’ve got a great mix.”

