The Hot School Meals Programme is facing increased scrutiny over spending, food quality and financial controls.

The Public Accounts Committee will examine the scheme today, after funding rose to €232 million last academic year.

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The State’s auditor found almost 70% of funding went to the five largest suppliers, while €4.2 million was allocated for meals beyond official pupil numbers.

The Department of Social Protection is introducing tighter controls and standardised menus, with improvements to nutritional standards also planned.

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More than 451,000 children benefited from the scheme last academic year.