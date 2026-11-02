Councillors in the Castlecomer Municipal District continue to receive regular representations from constituents about the excessive speed of some motorists passing through their towns, villages and rural areas.

At present, there are no speed ramps or raised traffic calming platforms in Johnstown, much to the frustration of local Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh, who told a recent Municipal District meeting that the lack of ramps in the village is getting between her and her sleep.

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Some locals told KCLR News’ Dermot Keyes what they felt about speeding vehicles through their village – hear those in our main News bulletins at 9am & 1pm today.