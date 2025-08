Motorists using the N10 Waterford Road this evening should prepare for delays as the annual Graveyard Mass takes place at Foulkstown Cemetery.

The event is due to begin at 7:30, but traffic disruptions are expected from as early as 6pm. A large turnout is anticipated, with a lot of pedestrian activity in the area.

Drivers are being advised to approach the cemetery with caution and allow extra travel time. Local Gardaí will be on hand to manage traffic and ensure safety for those attending.