Volunteers for the Kilkenny Arts Festival will get their duty lists later today.

It comes ahead of the 2025 launch tomorrow which will kickstart the rollout of an extensive, ten-day programme of music, theatre and more.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace met some of those involved at the Pembroke Hotel to find out why they give of their time, what their favourite memories of festivals past are and which acts they’re most looking forward to enjoying this year;