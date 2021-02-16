Family Carers Ireland to benefit from pancake-flipping fun

Flipping a pancake this morning could change someone’s life for the better, if you film it.

Family Carers Ireland is inviting people to join in their pancake flipping challenge on social media.

They’re asking people to film their flips, make a €4 donation and post it online to challenge friends.

Catherine Cox, the charity’s communications manager, says the pandemic has brought major financial hardship to many carers, noting “It has been an extremely difficult year and it’s about the nation as well coming together and supporting a group that really do need it”.

She adds of today’s fundraiser “Four euro if people want to donate more even better they go to our website which is familycarers.ie and you can see how to do it all and actually at 11am we have the Wonky Spatula doing a live session on our Facebook and she’s going to show people how to do the perfect flip”.

Meanwhile, a third of Irish people don’t know the meaning behind pancake Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday.

The average person will eat 2 and a half pancakes today, meaning over 12 million pancakes will be eaten in Ireland.

Traditionally, it was a way for people to clear their cupboards before 40 days of fasting for Lent.

70% of people will make their pancakes from scratch, 20% will rely on pre mixed while 6% will eat ready-made.