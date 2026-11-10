If you bought a Lotto Plus One ticket for last Saturday’s draw in south Tipperary the advice is check it carefully.

National Lottery’s this morning revealed that the outlet that sold the winner, worth €1million, is Maher’s Londis Cashel Road Stores in Clonmel.

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Shop owner Alan Maher was delighted to hear the good news and says; “There’s great excitement in the store after hearing that one of our customers won the top prize on Saturday night. We’ve been serving the Clonmel community here on the Cashel Road for more than 20 years, so it’s fantastic to see a win of this scale happen locally. It’s the biggest win we’ve ever sold, and the whole team is absolutely delighted.”

The prize has as yet been unclaimed and National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr says; “We are appealing to any of our players who may have passed through Clonmel on Saturday and popped into Maher’s Londis at the Top forecourt to carefully check their Lotto tickets. There is a player out there who may have no idea that their ticket is now worth €1 million. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe. They should contact our Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery Headquarters to collect their top prize.”

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It comes as tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot is set to roll towards an estimated €140million – you’re reminded to play such games responsibly and for fun.