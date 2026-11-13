Farmers are holding a rally against cuts to agricultural budgets to coincide with a EU summit in Dublin.
It’s taking place at Clayton Hotel on Cardiff Lane, close to the Convention Centre where European leaders are meeting for a second day.
The Irish Farmers’ Association has been running a ‘No CAP Cuts’ campaign this week with county executives displaying massive signs on their land, including ‘No CAP Cut’ ploughed across a 40-acre field beside Dublin Airport.
IFA President Francie Gorman, says CAP has been cut by 24% despite the overall EU budget increasing by 68%.
KCLR’s been tagged in socials showing images from Thursday’s Kilkenny Mart at Cillin Hill;
From Clara, Kilkenny to Texas, USA! 🌍 Great support for the campaign at Kilkenny Mart today. IFA Kilkenny standing strong to protect our farmers and our CAP!
#NoCAPCuts #ProtectOurCAP
@JacWhelanFagan @billokeeffe @kclr96fm https://t.co/mVYAzaAedK
— Hazel Power (@hzlpower11) November 12, 2026