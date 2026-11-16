On The KCLR Daily Marieke, who was living in the house with her autistic son Noah, told our Brian Redmond of the ordeal – they were joined on air by local post mistress Linda Kennedy. Marieke describes ‘shock’ as fire engulfs home in Kilkenny / Waterford border area

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Linda Kennedy – postmistress at Ferrybank Post Office. “One of our lovely customers Marieka and her son Noah had a house fire in the early hours of this morning which has displaced Marieka and Noah just six weeks before Christmas. Noah is autistic and has been deeply distressed, while their clothing and bedding were damaged by smoke. Donations will help restore Noah’s safe space and support repairs to their home as soon as possible. A gofundme page has set up

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Marieka – it was her house went on fire in the early hours of this morning. Her son Norah is 19 years of age and has special needs. The heater went on fire. She threw water over the electrical appliance and fire spread as a result. The fire brigade came quickly. Noah is autistic and has been deeply distressed. She and her son managed to escape and are staying with a friend of hers now