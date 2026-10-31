Halloween celebrations will culminate with events across the country tonight.

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather’s been speaking with our Edward Hayden on The Saturday Show about today’s forecast;

ADVERTISEMENT

Met Éireann too expects it to be a largely dry night for trick or treaters and there are a number of events set to roll out for all ages and interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samhain continues in Carlow, Kilkenny’s Toil and Trouble Festival has lots to do, The Big Barn Bash is at Coppenagh House Farm and Féile Samhain’s in Inistioge as well amid other offerings.

Big Barn Bash, Coppenagh

The Saturday Show’s Edward Hayden’s been hearing all about this weekend’s Big Barn Bash;

Keep Her Lit féile Samhain, Inistioge

A host of music, workshops, walks, storytelling, free family events and lots more takes over Inistioge village in the two-day festive fun.

Headline concert includes an all-female lineup hosted by Irish singing legend Karen Casey, featuring special guests Clare Sands – RTÉ Folk Awards nominee and a force of nature live – alongside Inni-K and Brídín today (Saturday, 31 October) at St. Mary’s Church.

Organisers are encouraging visitors over the festival weekend to carpool where possible.

Added to that, a number of events on Sunday’s programme are outdoors, so advice is to dress for the weather.

Parking’s available today from 6.30pm at the Rower-Inistioge GAA Car Park and tomorrow (Sunday) from 10.30am at the Rower Inistioge GAA Public Car Park. Limited spaces available there and also limited on-street parking in the village too.

The festival information point is located at The Square in the village and is open from 11am – 3pm.

For updates please follow Keep Her Lit social media @keepherlitfestival. Please visit https://linktr.ee/keepherlit for all tickets and further event information.

Hallowe’en Horrors

However, we’re being reminded too of the potential horrors.

Concerns have been raised by a number of local communities where fireworks have been going off for the past few weeks with reports of some being thrown at people when lit, others launched in broad daylight from benches at local amenities.

Gardaí in Kilkenny last night picked up their latest haul;

KIlkenny County Council has issued this reminder;

While Carlow Fire & Rescue have this to say;