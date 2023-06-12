Fianna Fail’s Andrea Dalton is the new Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Dalton says it is a significant honour because she is only the 4th woman to be elected to the position and first since 1991.

Cllr Dalton who was originally co-opted to the council when Ann Ahern stepped down in 2017, and won re-election in 2019 has promised to work with honesty, integrity, positivity and with energy.

Her husband Sean, children Sophie and Ross, her own parents Jim and Eileen were among those in Chambers for the announcement.

Fianna Fail’s Fintan Phelan has been elected Leas Cathaoirleach.