Today (Sunday) is the final day of Butler Gallery’s annual Craft Fair in Kilkenny.

Now in its fifth year, the event at Evans’ Home features handmade Irish goods ranging from jewellery and ceramics to textiles, woodwork, and candles.

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This year also includes a dedicated Food Hall in the downstairs Learning Centre, showcasing local artisan food producers.

Head of Development at Butler Gallery, Adeline Minchin, says it’s an important fundraiser for them.

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“A lot of people aren’t aware of how much money we have to raise. They think, ‘Oh, you’re Arts Council funded,’ but actually that’s only 60%. So there’s a huge onus upon us, as there is for lots of non-profit organisations, to have to raise a certain amount of our own funds. So this is one effort we can make; it’s a nice way of bringing people in, but also of making a little bit of money to help us with our programming and maintenance of the building and whatnot.” said Adeline.