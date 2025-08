With warm weather expected this weekend, people are being reminded to take extra care around naked flames.

That’s the advice from Frank Dunne, Assistant Fire Chief with Kilkenny Fire Service, as families plan barbecues and outdoor gatherings.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr Dunne said people should enjoy the good weather but urged everyone to be cautious when using BBQs or any open flame.

“Have fun, but think safety first especially with children around,” he said.