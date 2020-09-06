KCLR News
First tests in Ireland for double-sided solar panels to be conducted in Kilkenny
A Kilkenny farm is due to see the first tests in Ireland for double-sided solar panels.
Elgin Energy has unveiled the first test site in Ireland will take place on a dairy farm in Skeoughvosteen.
The new technology could harvest more solar energy for renewable electricity.
Based on research elsewhere in the world, there could be up to a 10pc uplift in bifacial output compared with one-sided panels.