First tests in Ireland for double-sided solar panels to be conducted in Kilkenny

Angela Doyle Stuart 06/09/2020
A Kilkenny farm is due to see the first tests in Ireland for double-sided solar panels.

Elgin Energy has unveiled the first test site in Ireland will take place on a dairy farm in Skeoughvosteen.

The new technology could harvest more solar energy for renewable electricity.

Based on research elsewhere in the world, there could be up to a 10pc uplift in bifacial output compared with one-sided panels.

