Jozef Puska’s wife has been jailed for twenty months for withholding information from Gardai during the investigation into Ashling Murphy’s murder.

Lucia Istokova admitted failing to disclose crucial information about her husband’s movements and whereabouts after he stabbed the young schoolteacher to death.

She also failed to reveal he told her he had stabbed a woman with a knife.

Puska’s brothers, Marek and Lubomir, were jailed for two-and-a-half years after being found guilty of also withholding information from the investigation team.

Marek Puska’s wife, Jozefina Grundzova, was jailed for twenty-one months for burning the clothes Jozef Puska was wearing when he killed Ms Murphy.

Lubomir Puska’s wife, Viera Gazoiva, was jailed for two years for the same offence.