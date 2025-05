Five fire crews remain at the scene of a fire on Tara Hill in North Wexford, after working through the night.

The blaze started at around 15.45 yesterday afternoon.

The crews, from Gorey, Bunclody, Arklow and Carnew are currently keeping the fire under control, with assistance from Coillte, GardaI and local farmers.

People living or working in the immediate area are being urged to remain indoors, close all doors and windows and switch off ventilation systems.