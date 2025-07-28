The Carlow Garden Festival continues today with a number of events for garden enthusiasts throughout the county.

Beginning at 11 this morning, there will be a talk on the remarkable individuals whose passion for trees reshaped Carlow’s landscape, at the Huntington Castle and Gardens.

While at 3 o clock, gardener, author and Irish Times gardening columnist Fionnuala Fallon will be giving an engaging and practical workshop discussing how to create your own sustainable perennial cut-flower garden at the Delta Sensory Gardens and Garden Centre.

The annual festival kicked off on Saturday – find the full details here.