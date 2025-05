Thousands have begun the journey to Ireland’s largest garden festival.

Bord Bia Bloom opens today at the Phoenix Park in Dublin and there’s plenty of local involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCLR’s Edward Hayden’s among those due to give demonstrations in the coming days.

While Thomastown based Dutch Master Florist Lamber De Bie designed the florist pavilion for the Institute of Flowers – he’s already on site and says the mood is good;