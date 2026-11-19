Extra care’s being encouraged for those heading out on local roads again this morning.

It’s a foggy start to Thursday with visibility poor in pockets of both Kilkenny and Carlow.

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There may too be some surface water about.

Motorists should ensure they’re using the correct lights on their vehicles while those on foot need to steer clear of all-dark clothing.

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However, Met Éireann says anywhere under mist and fog will see it clear this morning leaving a good deal of cloud for the rest of the day which includes scattered showers, some of which may be heavy, and limited bright or sunny spells.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 8 to 11 degrees.

Stay tuned for Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly on his weekly slot on The KCLR Daily (10am-1pm).