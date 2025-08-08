12 local food producers have been annoucned as finalists for the Irish Food Awards.

Blás na hÉireann takes place in Dingle in October with prizes to be handed out in 190 categories.

Carlow hopefuls are Codd Mushrooms Ltd., Murphy’s Craft Butchers, Seerys and Sunshine Juice Ltd.

“We are thrilled to see that Carlow has once again demonstrated its strength in food innovation and excellence, with several outstanding producers named as finalists in this year’s Blas na hÉireann Awards” said Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise, Carlow County Council. “This national recognition reflects the vibrancy and diversity of Carlow’s commercial food production industry, which continues to grow through creativity, quality, and a deep connection to our local heritage. Carlow County Council, through its Local Enterprise Office, is proud to support local food businesses as they scale new heights and bring the best of Carlow to national and international audiences.”

Representing Kilkenny are Arán Bakery & Bistro, Callan Bacon, McCarthy’s SuperValu, Highbank Orchard, Lekker food collection, Mileeven, Outdoors Herbalist and Sofina Callan.

“We are thrilled that Kilkenny has 8 finalist producers in the Blas na hÉireann awards this year, highlighting the incredible variety of locally produced food and drink available in our county.” said John Mulcahy, Business Advisor at LEO Kilkenny. “Kilkenny County Council – Local Enterprise Office is dedicated to fostering growth in the food sector, supporting our producers as they start, expand, and reach new markets. The Blas na hÉireann awards are a prestigious celebration of excellence for these food businesses.”

“It’s been an exciting year for the Blas na hÉireann awards,” says Blas na hÉireann Chairperson Artie Clifford. “That’s not just in terms of the ever-growing number of entries, but in the incredible standard of produce from both long-standing producers and impressive newcomers. We’ve also seen huge innovation across all categories, which reflects the evolving landscape of Irish food and drink. For us, these awards are about championing the producers, and giving them the spotlight they deserve in Dingle each October. We can’t wait to welcome them.”