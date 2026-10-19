Heartbreak, shock, devastation and anger: these are the predominant feelings of a family, a neighbourhood and a city in the wake of the arson attack which claimed the lives of Philip, Kim, Callum and Jayden English.

Addressing mourners at the joint Requiem Mass for the English family at the Sacred Heart Church on Waterford’s Folly this afternoon, Parish Priest Father Gerry Chestnutt articulated the deep grief and trauma visited upon the city following the events of October 13th.

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“Last Tuesday morning in this community, an act of total evil left a family, a community devastated and heartbroken,” he said during his homily in a packed church.

“Words to describe the feelings of all are clear: heartbroken, shock, devastated and, yes, anger. What comforting words can we find this day? Maybe no words, but your presence here says so much. For the families, you have received in so many ways an outpouring of love and support which, you can be assured, will continue this day on.

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“What comforting words can we hear this afternoon, to offer hope and consolation? The Gospels provide words that speak of reality but also of hope and promise.”

Tributes to the deceased

Fr Chestnutt, who has been such a source of solace and comfort to parishioners over the past numbing week, paid tribute to each of the deceased.

“Philip was funny, lovable, sensitive and caring,” he told the congregation. “Family always was his priority. Any photograph that you have seen of him sums him up, always smiling…

“Kim had a different personality to Philip; vocal and feisty, but the most loving, kind and caring person…As parents, they adored their children. Their life as a family was a journey of love. Through all of that they were completely united and dedicated.”

Referring to Callum (12) and his mischievous smile, Fr Chestnutt said: “The photograph put up by Johnville Football Club is him. The winner’s medal placed between his teeth. A lovable rogue.

“You tested the patience of family, friends, principal and teachers in Scoil Lorcáin. But Callum, you were loved by all. Everyone in Johnville, in fact everybody in this community is heartbroken. A dark deed took life from you but your light will shine forever.”

He described Jayden (9) as “a force of love, life and energy…Boundless energy, you rarely stayed still. You were full of fun and mischief. Very often you were heard before you were seen.

“Life was never dull at home, in the Birchwood Estate or at St Joseph’s School when you were around, but you were adored by all.”

The deceased were members of a “beautiful family” who had touched countless lives according to Fr Chestnutt.

“We are better people for knowing you, for you were the salt of the earth and lights in this community.”

A “heart-wrenching” sight

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Alphonsus Cullinan said it was “heart-wrenching” to see four coffins before the altar.

“This entire community and the whole country join in loving solidarity with the family and many friends of Phil, Kim, Callum and Jayden.”

He said they had lost their lives through “a web of evil which is the drugs trade”. The Bishop added: “Four beautiful, innocent lives have been taken: two loving, devoted parents who did the best for their children, and their two sons – all innocent victims of a web of evil which is the drugs trade.

“As a country, we have not really faced up to this problem and it is a fact that in every city, town, village and townland harmful drugs are available.

“Up and down this dear land people are turning to drugs. Young lives and the lives of the not-so-young are being destroyed by drugs, and those who work behind the scenes need to see the consequences of their dark trade and atone for their sin. And I encourage anyone with information to convey it confidentially to the authorities.”

Bishop Cullinan added: “anyone in Ireland who thinks that there is no harm in taking a line of cocaine on the weekend is utterly mistaken and is also feeding this evil machine. The use of drugs is a choice and a physical and spiritual problem. The human spirit seeks to be filled by love and meaning. Many people look in the wrong places.”

While stating that he had not “come to judge”, the Bishop declared: “I ask you all to join with me in saying this must stop. We must see what is happening to our country and our communities. If the demand for drugs dries up then the supply disappears. Please join with me in proclaiming that there is another way to live – a better way to live.”

Family tributes

Paying tribute to her sister Kim, Charlene Companjen said: “You were everything and more that a sister could ask for…You cared so much about everyone around you.”

Raymond Power, a cousin of Philip English, made the following plea during his tribute: “Please walk away from drugs. Please ask for help with addiction. Please ask for help if you’re being led down a bad path. Please choose a life, choose hope and please most certainly choose a future.”

President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were represented in Waterford today by their aides-de-camp.

The Government was also represented by Chief Whip Mary Butler (FF) and Minister for State John Cummins (FG), with Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald also in attendance.

Fr Chestnutt was joined at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass by Bishop Cullinan, Monsignor Pat Fitzgerald along with Fathers John Harris and Jomon Kakkanattu Varkey.

Following the ceremony, the English family was buried at Kilbarry Cemetery. May they Rest In Peace.