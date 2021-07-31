Four groups in the South East to share in €900,000 worth of grants

Over €900,000 worth of grants have been approved for 62 coastal community groups and micro enterprises, four of them in the South East.

The funding is provided by the Fisheries Local Action Groups that were set up under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme.

Minister for the Marine Charlie McConalogue says the money will further drive start-ups and the development of seafood and marine businesses.

This region gets €38,236 which will be divided between Hook Rural Tourism Ltd, Passage East Hurling Club, Bannow Historical Society and Ladies Cove Community Coastal Project