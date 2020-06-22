Four new local Covid cases confirmed over the weekend

Four new local cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed over the weekend, while yesterday saw no new deaths from the virus in Ireland.

Latest Department of Health figures show six new confirmed cases of the virus were also diagnosed yesterday.

One of the new cases was in Carlow, bringing the county’s total to 174.

Three more positive test results have been recorded in Kilkenny over the weekend. Two were recorded on Saturday, and one on Sunday, bringing the total figure so far to 354.

The two county total at this stage is 528.

The Covid-19 death toll here has risen to 1,715.

There have now been 25,379 diagnosed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began at the end of February.