Four people rescued after yacht sank off South East coast in early hours of this morning

Four people have been rescued after their yacht sank off the coast of Wexford this morning.

The RNLI was alerted just before 3am to the incident 50 miles south of Kilmore Quay.

The yacht was on its way from Dublin to Spain and had left Kilmore Quay yesterday afternoon.

The lifeboat crew initially attempted to tow the vessel to the nearest post, however it began to take a lot of water on board, and the rescue crew removed all four passengers before the yacht later sank.

They arrived safely back in Kilmore Quay just after 11am today.