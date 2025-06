Four teenagers have been arrested after reports of a suspected stolen vehicle in County Wicklow.

Gardai were dispatched to Arklow shortly before 3am, when the four male teenagers were seen in a car matching the description of the suspected stolen vehicle, travelling towards Inch in County Wexford.

A stinger device was deployed and the car was stopped on the M11 near Gorey.

The four teenagers have since been charged and are due to appear before Bray District Court.