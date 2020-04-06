Framework on new Government to be finalised this week

The Taoiseach says Fine Gael is ready to make an agreement with Fianna Fail.

The two parties are working on a framework document on policy and how a new Government may operate.

If agreed, the plan will then be pitched to other parties for consideration.

The Tanaiste this morning said the contents of the framework may surprise some people.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hopeful the document will be finalised this week.

He says the policy on a new government is needed “to help us through this emergency, to help us get our society and our economy going again, and to look to the future”.