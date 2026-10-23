Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on the disappearance of 13-year-old Philip Cairns, 40 years ago today.

Philip, whose mother Alice was originally from Lisnafunchion, Castlecomer, disappeared in Rathfarnham, Dublin, on October 23rd, 1986.

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He had left his home on Ballyroan Road at around half past one that afternoon to return to school, Coláiste Éanna, but never arrived.

Six days later, his schoolbag was discovered in a laneway near the school, with some of his books missing.

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Despite extensive investigations over the years, Philip has never been found.

Gardaí say recent information provided to the investigation team is now being assessed to establish whether it could offer new evidence.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.