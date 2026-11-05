A Kilkenny native is returning to the SETU Arena stage this Christmas, more than 20 years after beginning his performing journey at Richie Hayes Stage School.

Evan O’Hanlon from Kilmacow plays the Prince in this year’s Arena Panto, Snow White, alongside fellow local performers.

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Evan is also launching his own performing arts academy in Waterford, offering acting, singing and dance classes to young people aged 8 to 18.

Evan says: “It’s incredibly special to be returning to the Arena Panto as the Prince in Snow White. Richie was the person who first introduced me to the world of performing when I was just six years old, so to be back working alongside him again and launching my own stage school two decades later is a real full-circle moment. I’m so grateful for the encouragement and opportunities he gave me, and it’s wonderful to now be able to pass that on through my own performing arts academy.

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“Launching Evan’s Performing Arts Academy in Waterford is something I’m hugely passionate about. I want to create a space where young people can build their confidence, develop their talents and experience the joy of performing. Waterford has so much talent, and I’m delighted to be part of a production that showcases so many fantastic local performers this Christmas.”