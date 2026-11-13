A nationwide fuel protest, originally planned for today has been called off.

A series of rolling demonstrations and convoys were due to take place from towns and villages into larger urban centres between 7 and 9am.

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However, yesterday organisers opted to ask participants to stand down saying due to the zero tolerance approach to protests being taken by Gardai over the coming days, they don’t want to put people’s driving licences, jobs, businesses and livelihoods at risk.

But, their gathering in Dublin for midday is still on track where there are already restrictions in place due to the EU Summit.