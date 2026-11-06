Ruaile Buaile and Nothing’s Perfect will perform at a concert in Mullinavat tomorrow night to kick off a fundraising campaign for a new all-weather playing surface which will benefit Saint Beacon’s National School, Mullinavat GAA and Camogie Club and the local community.

Peter Fitzpatrick is Principal of Saint Beacon’s National School and he told KCLR about the germ of the idea, the scale of the proposed facility and how it will benefit the community.

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“It’s a ticket only event, but tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite (see link below) and they can also be purchased on the door on the night,” said Peter.

“It’s a strictly over 18s function, but it promises to be a fantastic night for everybody. This is part of a fundraising effort to develop an all weather playing pitch directly opposite the school here in Mullinavat, which is going to benefit not only the school but the GAA Club, the Camogie Club, and the wider community.”

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Peter continued: “Last September I floated the idea of developing a 3G all-weather surface on the grounds with Hurling and the Camogie club and I was met with nothing but positivity…

“So after speaking to some of the officials in both clubs we approved it at a Board of Management meeting and we went for planning. We received full planning this year and we’re now in the process of applying for a capital sports grant to receive funding for the project. Councillor Jenny Catt Slattery and Deputy Peter Chap Cleere (both FF) have been working closely with us…we’ve a long-term plan in place over the next year and a half when it comes to different fundraising events to raise money for the project – but we’ll get things underway tomorrow night.”

For tickets, visit: Ruaille Buaille live in concert supported by Nothings Perfect Tickets, Saturday, November 7 • 7 PM – 11 PM | Eventbrite