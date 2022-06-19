Fundraising effort underway in Borris following fire in Men’s Shed

A fundraising effort is underway in Co Carlow following a fire to the Borris Men’s Shed.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning, gutting the shed, and burning all of its contents, which included equipment such as machines, tools and timber.

A GoFundMe account was set up by a family member of one of the men involved with the shed, seeking funds to replace equipment and repair the shed.

The secretary of Borris Men’s Shed Niall Hill says that it’s a vital amenity to the men of the local community. ” While it’s only a few hours a week, it’s a vital few hours for many of the men who meet up in the shed. Some of the men don’t drink or go out to socialise this is their only outlet out of the house and it’s so important for them and me. It’s a bit of company and has a massive positive impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of the people who attend.”