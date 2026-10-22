A male in his 20s was arrested in Waterford this afternoon as part of the ongoing Garda investigation into the murders of four members of the English family who died in a fatal arson attack on their home on Tuesday, October 13th.

Gardaí in Waterford were assisted by members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation when making the arrest.

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The latest arrest was made under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006, as amended by Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act 2009. He is currently being detained at a Garda Station in the South East.

“It’s anticipated that further searches will be carried out as part of the ongoing investigation,” a Garda statement reads.

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“Two other people, arrested on (the) 20th (of) October, in connection with the investigation have had their periods of detention extended.”

This now means there are four people arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who may have any information in relation to the arson attack at Birchwood to contact the Garda investigation team at Waterford (051-305300), the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda that a potential witness may know.