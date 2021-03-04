Gardaí appeal for help in tracing man missing from Kildare for past fortnight

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for help in tracing a man missing from Co Kildare for the past fortnight.

35-year-old Donatas Vandalauskas was last seen in the St Patrick’s Wood area of Edenderry on 17th February and was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans at that time.

He’s described as being 5’8″ in height.

Family and friends are understood to be concerned for his wellbeing.

If you think you can help in some way please contact Gardaí at Edenderry on 046 973 1290 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

This appeal has also been translated by the Embassy of Lithuania Ireland and provided to An Garda Síochána:

Vasario 17 d. Edenderry miestelyje dingo lietuvis Donatas Vandalauskas, 35 m. amžiaus. Vilkėjo tamsios spalvos odinę striukę.

Jei turite kokios nors informacijos, prašome informuoti Tullamore GARDA tel 057-9327600, arba ambasadą Airijoje el. paštu [email protected]