Gardaí appeal for information on break-ins at two South Kilkenny homes last weekend

Two homes in South Kilkenny were broken into last weekend.

The first was at a house in the Ballykeoghan area of Kilmacow on Friday evening when the front door was forced open and a window was also smashed.

Nothing was taken though.

Another incident was reported with a mobile home broken into at Raheenarran in Kilmoganny overnight on Friday.

A two-way motorola radio was stolen there.

Anyone who’s offered it for sale is asked to contact Thomastown Gardaí.