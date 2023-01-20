KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí appeal for information on break-ins at two South Kilkenny homes last weekend
Two homes in South Kilkenny were broken into last weekend.
The first was at a house in the Ballykeoghan area of Kilmacow on Friday evening when the front door was forced open and a window was also smashed.
Nothing was taken though.
Another incident was reported with a mobile home broken into at Raheenarran in Kilmoganny overnight on Friday.
A two-way motorola radio was stolen there.
Anyone who’s offered it for sale is asked to contact Thomastown Gardaí.