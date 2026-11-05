Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for information regarding a burglary in Tullow.

The incident took place in the Kylemore area of Tullow earlier this week.

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Entry to the premises was gained through French doors at the rear of the property.

Local Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Eddie Brennan told KCLR News; “Garden strimmers was taken and a large amount of cash was taken in that burglary, so Gardaí in Tullow and Carlow, are anxious to speak to anybody that was in the Tullow area, again the dates are varying between the first of November around lunchtime to 6pm on the 3rd of November, anybody that was in the Carlow area, that may be off assistance, CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of use to Gardaí in Tullow or Carlow”.