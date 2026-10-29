Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s fatal crash in county Tipperary.

The single-vehicle incident happened just after 3pm on Friar Street, Cashel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her eighties, was pronounced dead at the scene – nobody else was injured.

The route was closed for technical examinations for a time.

Anybody on the stretch between 2:50pm & 3:20pm, in particular those who might have footage, are asked to contact investigation Gardaí at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.