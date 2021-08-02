Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal crash in Co Tipperary

If you were in the Clogheen area of Co Tipperary yesterday afternoon, Gardaí want to hear from you.

They’re looking to speak with witnesses to a fatal crash at Loughlin’s Bridge at about 2:40pm.

A man in his eighties, the sole occupant of the car, hit a tree. He received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem will take place.

The road was closed for a time to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, that’s now been completed so the route has reopened.

Anybody who travelled near Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen between 2:30pm & 2:45pm is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1890 666 111 or any Garda station.

They’d particularly like to hear from those who might have with dashcam footage.