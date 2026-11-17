Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a spate of burglaries which occurred in South Kilkenny.

A number of properties were entered between the hours of 6pm and 9pm yesterday evening where a number of items including cash and jewellery were stolen.

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Kilkenny Crime Prevention officer Sgt. Eddie Brennan says Gardaí are interested in the movements of a grey or silver Audi A3 in the areas of Piltown, Mullinavat, Inistioge and Graiguenamanagh.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny or Thomastown.